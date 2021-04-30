Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. 5,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 799,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

