BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.39 and last traded at $188.13. 11,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,126,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.40 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $7,717,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $346,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

