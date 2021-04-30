BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $188.39 and last traded at $188.13. 11,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,126,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

