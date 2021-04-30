Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Up to $47.52

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $49.20. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $622.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

