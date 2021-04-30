The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

