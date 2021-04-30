KBC Group NV Has $49.41 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $49,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $296.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.