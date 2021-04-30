Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.77.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

