Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE TWTR traded down $8.22 on Friday, hitting $56.87. 1,452,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

