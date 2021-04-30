Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.92. Casa Systems shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 11,494 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

