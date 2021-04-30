EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.