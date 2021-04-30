Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. AON reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE:AON traded up $12.70 on Tuesday, hitting $251.97. 61,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $240.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.33. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

