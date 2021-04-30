W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.81 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

