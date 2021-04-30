Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

