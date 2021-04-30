Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

