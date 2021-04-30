Ovintiv Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$7.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.15.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.