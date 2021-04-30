Ovintiv Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$7.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.15.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.