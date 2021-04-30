Bank of Stockton Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $249.80. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.