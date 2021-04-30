Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

