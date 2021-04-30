Bank of Stockton Acquires 330 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 50.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

