Bank of Stockton Sells 877 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PEP traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

