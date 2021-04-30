KeyCorp Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,951.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

