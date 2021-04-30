Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,752. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

