Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,907. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

