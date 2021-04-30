Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.