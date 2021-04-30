Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. 69,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.