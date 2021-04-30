iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issues Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,792. iCAD has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $446.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

