Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the March 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ PT traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

