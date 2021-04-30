Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

