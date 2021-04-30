KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.