Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OBNK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

