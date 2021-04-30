Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

INVZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 1,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,160. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,594,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.