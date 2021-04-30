Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.38.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 8,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

