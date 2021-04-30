Kava.io 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62.65 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $314.37 million and $62.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,655,851 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.