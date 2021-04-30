Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.62 EPS.

SRI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 240,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.