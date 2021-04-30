Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%.
Select Bancorp stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.