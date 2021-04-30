Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,473.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,400.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.