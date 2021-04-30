StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 77.4% in April

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the March 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 6,552,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,253,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About StrikeForce Technologies
