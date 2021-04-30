StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 77.4% in April

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the March 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 6,552,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,253,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

