Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 403,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,867,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $17.06.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 86.1% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 598.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,377,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after buying an additional 215,141 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.16.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

