Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

