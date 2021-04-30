Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Rises By 73.3%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Wayland Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

