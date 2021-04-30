Freed Investment Group Has $3.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freed Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.20.

GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.