Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

