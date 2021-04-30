Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
