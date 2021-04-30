Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 457,655 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $19.53.

