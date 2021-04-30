Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 4,814 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,944,000.

BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

