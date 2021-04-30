Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

