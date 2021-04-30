Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 260,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

