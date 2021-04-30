Morgan Stanley Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITC. Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.70 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

