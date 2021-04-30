Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

