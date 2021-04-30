Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

