STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

