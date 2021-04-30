Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,568. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

